Flora Ann Mize Dennison

Flora received a BS Degree in Education and attended UVA of Wise, formally Clinch Valley College and Radford University. She was a retired teacher who taught in Hampton City Schools and Wise County School System for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Lucille Mize; and a brother, Joe Mize.

Surviving are her husband, George T. Dennison Jr; two daughters, Leigh Anna Collins and Kristi Eldridge and husband Stoney; four grandchildren, Corey Lea Lawson, Caleb Hill, Evan Hill and Eva Collins; two great-grandchildren, Elise Strong and Audrey Stidham; two brothers, Jim Mize and wife Sharon of Wise, VA and Freal Mize of Charleston, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Janet Mize of Wise, VA; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Flora Dennison will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Ben Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.