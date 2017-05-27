Dora Kern Carter

She attended Fellowship Chapel Church in Fort Blackmore until her death. Dora worked with her daughter at Tricia’s By Design for more than 25 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rev. James “Teb” Carter; parents, Radford and Della Pruitt Kern; sisters, Ruby Cole and Lovely Lane; brothers, Loring Kern, Garland Kern, and Clyde Kern.

Survivors include her son, David Carter and wife Jean; daughter, Patricia Edwards and husband Jackie; grandson, Michael Edwards and wife Kacy; two great-granddaughters who were her pride and joy, Olivia and Morgan Edwards; brother, Henry Kern and wife Beaulah; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home Weber City, VA. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bro. TJ Hood, Bro. Wayne Stallard officiating. Honorary officiant will be Bro. Mack Sanders. A eulogy will be provided by her grandson Michael Edwards. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet.

Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Bro. Robbie Dockery officiating. Michael Edwards, Jimmy Starnes, Jimmy Babb, Junior Kern, James Perry, and David Starnes will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Marcel Hall, Garry Cole, and Danny Kern.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Starnes and Helen Babb who provided care; also Emma and Karen with Caring Touch Home Health. Special Thanks to Adrian Thacker for his continued support and the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center W-2 and W-3, along with Doctors Schwartz, France, and Hurst.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fellowship Chapel Church, Attn: Treasurer, 5459 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Gate City, VA 24251 or to Wellmont Bristol Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620

