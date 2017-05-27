Benny is predeceased by his father, Arvil Boggs, and his mother Ellie Cantrell Boggs. He is survived by his wife of more than fifty years, Greta Banks Boggs, and his son, Andrew Benjamin Boggs of Pound.

Benny attended Clinch Valley College and later graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a BS and an MS degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in various capacities related to his formal education. He later worked for the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC and in Los Alamos, NM. He concluded his career with a position at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, SC. After retirement, Benny and his family returned to Pound to live in the house where he grew up, and where he resided until his passing. He was also a member of the Pound Masonic Lodge #59.

One of Benny’s proudest achievements was his military service. He served for three and one-half years in the US Air Force at the Loring Air Force Base in Limestone ME. Benny was a strong supporter of the US Military, and a true patriot.

Benny was fun-loving and inquisitive his entire life. He was always interested in how and why things worked. He loved to laugh and enjoyed practical jokes. He had insatiable desire to learn about almost anything, and became particularly interested in political and geo-political issues. He loved a good discussion and was well-versed in a wide range of issues.

Benny love his family and was so proud of his wife, Greta, and his son, Andy. That was abundantly clear to anyone who was around him for even a few minutes. He was a Christian and loved his Lord. He would gladly engage in an evangelical discussion at any moment. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pound.

Visitation for Benny Lee Boggs will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 5 – 7 PM at the Baker Funeral Home in Pound. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Pound Lodge #59 at 7:00 PM with funeral services to follow. Pastor Tommy Shell will lead the celebration of Benny’s life. Military graveside services will be held Monday May 29, 2017 at Baker Funeral Home conducted by Pound VFW Post #9600 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Boggs Cemetery.

