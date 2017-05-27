1SG(RET) Mack H. Roberts, Sr.

Mack was born in Blackwater, VA on July 26, 1931 to the late William and Mary Collier Roberts. He retired from the Army as First Sergeant with over 23 years of service. Mack served three combat tours in Vietnam and received two bronze stars for his service then returned home where he drove a truck for Mason Dixon and Tidewater. After retiring, Mack enjoyed spending time with family, watching football and playing with his beloved dog, Ellie May.

Mack is also preceded in death by his daughter, Trudy A. Roberts Persinger; infant son, David H. Roberts; brother, William F. Roberts and four sisters, Anna Mae Blair, Evelyn Smith, Betty Jessee and Ova White; and nine half-siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Billie Sue Boyd Roberts; three daughters, Janice S. Morgan (Greg), Judy A. Harrison (Guy) and Ginger L. Moody (Chad); son, Mack H. Roberts, Jr. (Rochelle); grandchildren, Lucas Harrison (Vanessa), Nicholas Harrison (Amy), Joshua Morgan (Meaghan), Colton Begley, Callie Begley, Hunter, Garrett, Leslie Roberts Alford (Connor), Jacob Roberts and Mack’s faithful companion, Ellie May; great-grandchildren, Grace Harrison and Mira Morgan; brothers, Jake Roberts and Ken Roberts; sister, Wilma Therrill; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Music will be provided by the Strickler Quartet.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and #265 at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Grandsons and Son will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the sons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Hammond Posts #3, P.O. Box 66, Kingsport, TN 37662.

The care of Mack H. Roberts, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.