Talon Elijah Barber

He was an energetic child who was always smiling and full of life. He loved to watch “Paw Patrol” on Nickelodeon. Along with his family, Talon attended Cornerstone House of Prayer in Big Stone Gap.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Marlene Coomer.

Surviving are his mother, Justina Williams; two brothers, Riley Barber and Landon Barber, both of the home; maternal grandparents, Randy and Dena Williams; great grandfather, Tommy (Peggy)Coomer; two uncles, Jared Williams and Mark Honeycutt; an aunt, Glynis Honeycutt, all of Big Stone Gap; and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the New Hope Assembly of God, 1405 1st Avenue, E. in Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Bud Kilbourne officiating.

Graveside committal services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens .

Pallbearers will be: Tom Ford, Jared Williams, Cody Jones and Mark Honeycutt.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Talon’s family.