Rastislav “Rusty” Yuskevitch

• Yesterday at 11:51 AM

KINGSPORT - Rastislav Yuskevitch, 78, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on May 7, 2017 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL.

He was born in Belgrade, Serbia, to Angelina Radenković Juskević and Boris Juskević. He resided in Serbia until the age of 12 when he came to the United States and became a naturalized citizen.

Rusty, as he was known, did undergraduate studies at Martin College and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA in Russian and Education and from The University of Tennessee with a MS in Computer Science. He retired from the State of Nevada in 2009, where he was employed as a Systems Analyst in the Welfare Department. Prior to that, he was contracted to Eastman Chemical in Kingsport in a similar position. Rusty was a Past Master in the Claiborne Lodge, #293 F.&A.M. in Nashville, TN, and a member of the Nashville Scottish Rites. He was active in the Tri-Cities as a translator/interpreter of both Serbian and Russian and helped in facilitating the resettlement of a number of Serbian, Bosnian, and Croatian families during the early 1990s in the Upper East Tennessee area. In addition, he was co-founder of Teach Peace, an organization that arranges and sponsors student and teacher exchanges between Kingsport and Moscow, Russia. Rusty was a "gentle giant" of a man who loved deeply and believed strongly in living life to its fullest.

He is survived by his beloved Miša, Linda King Wing, of the home; daughter, Adriana Yuskevitch of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Sonja Nikol of Norwood, NJ; and nephews , Tamislav Nikol and Andre Nikol.

A Russian Orthodox funeral service was held in absentia in Moscow, Russia, on May 12, 2017. A memorial gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rusty's life will be held at a later date.

Courtesy of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.