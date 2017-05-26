Mrs. Brenda Phillips McKee Walker

Mrs. Walker was born in Fall Branch, TN and daughter of the late Charlie Elmer & Bonnie Couch Phillips. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Phillips and a niece, Kim Dutton.

She was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and attended Crossroads Church in Greeneville.

Brenda was a member of the Washington County Home Demonstration Club and Jonesborough Senior Citizens. She loved cross-stitching, traveling and eating out.

Survivors include her husband, John Wayne Walker, Jonesborough; son, Brandon McKee, Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Judy West, Elizabethton; niece, Angie Hatley (Rick), South Carolina; two nephews, James Strapp, South Carolina and Dalton Strapp, Johnson City; special friend, Kathy Blevins, Jonesborough; and her many co-workers, lunch and senior center friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Durham-Hensley Nursing Home for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 pm Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday prior to the service and other times at the home, 138 Woodridge Rd. Jonesborough.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Monday, May 29, 2107 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jonesborough Senior Citizens Center 307 E. Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Walker family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821