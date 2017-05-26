Terri is survived by her husband, Gary H. Berry; daughters, Calista Stout and Rebecca Whitaker and husband, Stacy; grandchildren, Johnathan Cobb, Whitney Rice and fiancé, Jonathan Ide, Britney Banks and husband, Seaman Hospital Corpsman Dylan Banks, Cassandra Rice, Makayla Rice, Trey Whitaker, James Rice, Andrew Rice and Alayna Whitaker; parents, Walter (who passed away on May 25, 2017) and Elizabeth McNutt; sisters, Margaret Williams and husband, Tony, Brenda McConnell and husband, Bill, and Cindy Moore and husband Ron; brother, Jeff McNutt and wife, Patti; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Rebecca Whitaker, daughter and caregiver, Margaret Williams, sister, Robin Price, caregiver, Butch Lee, Top Performance, Grant Tire and Auto, and Deborah Carson, CVS pharmacist.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7:00 pm at Faith Community Fellowship in Bristol, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Pat Parham officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stacy Whitaker, Trey Whitaker, James Rice, Andrew Rice, Dylan Banks and Jonathan Ide.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663, http://www.netfoodbank.org, or to the Salvation Army, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Loretta “Terri” McNutt Berry.