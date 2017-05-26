The family will receive friends Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 28, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor David Salley officiating. Jack Rhoton will deliver the eulogy and music will be under the direction of her special cousin, Tammi Rhoton.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Serving as pallbearers, Scott Anderson, Josh Anderson, Noah Oyler, Dale Potter, Jason Robinette, Mike Hensley and Richard Hartsock. Honorary pallbearers, Gary Free, Jamie Free, Jack Rhoton and Dr. Kelly Chumley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Kristina’s honor be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Kristina Gilliam Sturgill and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.