Ruby was born in Scott County, VA on May 24, 1952 to the late John Wrightly and Bealie (Gillenwater) Stallard.

She was a beautician for many years in Scott, County, VA.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Jerry Wayne Head preceded her in death.

Ruby is survived by her sisters, Lucille Baker, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Dontha Walton and husband, Stewart, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Betty Ball and husband, Rick, Lodi, OH, and Deborah Hensley and husband, Brodis, Ft. Blackmore, VA; brothers, Homer Stallard and wife, Lucille, Ft. Blackmore, VA, John Stallard, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Roy Stallard and wife, Mary, Spencer, OH, Gene Stallard and wife, Shirley, Ft. Blackmore, VA and Wayne Stallard and wife, Teresa, Ft. Blackmore, VA; best friend, Robert “Bob” Williams, Ft. Blackmore, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at her sister, Deborah Hensley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Wayne Stallard and Bro. Ezra Gene Stallard officiating. The Durham’s Chapel Quartet and Dontha Walton will provide music.

Graveside services will be following the services at Stallard Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Head family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Stallard Head.