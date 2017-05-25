Roy was a gentle, kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed bird watching, wrestling, NASCAR and golf and was a caddy as a teenager. Roy was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the UT Lady Vols basketball team.

Mr. Huff was a proud veteran of the U.S Army having served his country honorably during WW II. He retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1985 following twenty-seven years of faithful service.

Roy recently accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and is now at peace with Him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Madge Louise Akens Huff; son, Jerry Huff; siblings, Stanley Huff, Ruby Absher, Cecil Huff and Estel “Glen” Huff.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Blanton and husband, Johnny, Sue Huff; grandchildren, Michael Blanton, Lisa Blanton Saggese (Rick), Chad Huff and Jodi Huff Scruggs (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Issac Scruggs and Megan Edwards.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Riley Boy and Pastor Jimmy Hartley officiating.

A Military Graveside and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Military Rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Boone Dam Post # 4933. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Roy’s honor be made to “Meals On Wheels”, 301 Louis Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Roy Clifton Huff and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.