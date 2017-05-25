Robert Louis Frongillo

Robert (Bob) Frongillo of Kingsport, Tennessee died in Sarasota, Florida. Bob was a native of Boston, Massachusetts. He attended Bowdoin College, was in the National Guard and United States Navy, and his career was with AT&T. Bob was instrumental in the development of the 800 telephone system and our present dial service.

Bob was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed football, golf, and racing. Golf and skiing were his favorite outdoor activities and he was also a wood carver, furniture maker, artist, and cook.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn "Lynn"; son, Robert Louis III; granddaugher, Katy; and sister, Jean.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances; sons Richard, Ronald, and Randall; daughter, Lynda; and step-daughter Joy. He also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A reception will follow the service.