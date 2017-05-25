The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm Friday, May 26, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Brother Arry Hickman, Preacher Jerry Hickman and Preacher Brian McClellan officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Piney Grove Church Cemetery, Caney Valley, Surgoinsville, TN.

Serving as pallbearers, Gregory Hickman, Stevie Hickman, Collin Hickman, Logen Hickman, Ethen Hickman and Cody Housewright. Honorary pallbearers, Dylen Hickman, Jerry Hickman and David Hickman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

The care of Martha Matilda Hickman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.