Levonda Sue “Bonnie” Chapman

• May 25, 2017 at 3:06 PM

KINGSPORT - Levonda Sue “Bonnie” Chapman, 65, Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 22, 2017. Born in Lebanon, VA on July 30, 1951, a daughter of the late Homer and Elzema Lambert, she had resided in this area for the last 45 years. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, nana, sister, friend and caregiver who was an awesome cook and loved being involved with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Thomas “Mike” Chapman, on April 21, 2017, and her brother, Blaine Lambert and brother-in-law, James Hale.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Karen Jacobs, and Sherry Dykes and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Makayla Sutherland, Kasey Dykes Ward and Shanda Bolden; great-grandchildren Aiden Dykes and soon to be born, Karson Sutherland; brother, Robert Lambert and wife, Patsy of Castlewood, VA; sisters, Magalene Hale of St. Paul, VA, Shirley Stevens and husband, Brady of Cleveland, VA, Phyllis Kilgore and husband, Mack of Kingsport, and Judy Lunsford of Summerfield, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Brian Trent and Mark Trent officiating. Charles Mullins and Donald Bagley will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Levonda Sue “Bonnie” Chapman.