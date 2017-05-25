Kristina Gilliam Sturgill

Kristina was born October 15, 1975 in Kingsport. She was a wonderful mother and daughter who always put others first. Her hobbies included hiking, kayaking and taking care of her “fur babies” Cooper and Daisy.

She was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery and volunteered for the Food Drive Ministry.

She graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1994 and King College in 2012 with an Associate’s Degree as a Registered Nurse. Kristina worked twenty years for Holston Valley Medical Center and the last five years of her career as an R.N. in the E.R.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Chase and Austin Hartsock who were the love and joy of her life; parents, Roland and Madge Gilliam; father of her sons, Richard Hartsock; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, Donna Free, Amanda Jackson, Tracy Chumley, Katie Gilliam; her E.R. family; and many other friends who traveled with her during her journey with cancer.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 28, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor David Salley officiating. Jack Rhoton will deliver the eulogy and music will be under the direction of her special cousin, Tammi Rhoton.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Serving as pallbearers, Scott Anderson, Josh Anderson, Noah Oyler, Dale Potter, Jason Robinette, Mike Hensley and Richard Hartsock. Honorary pallbearers, Gary Free, Jamie Free, Jack Rhoton and Dr. Kelly Chumley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Kristina’s honor be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Shipstone, the Chemo nurses at K.H.O. and all the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center who took such good care of Kristina during the final days of her life.

The care of Kristina Gilliam Sturgill and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.