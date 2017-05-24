She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Virginia Rhodes, and paternal grandparents, Tom and Audrey Garrity.

Those of us left to grieve for her are her dad and mom, Richard and Betty Garrity; her fiancé, Sam Lawson and his children, Izzy, Angel and Anna; brother, Steve Garrity; sister, Leeanne Francis and husband, Maverick; nephews, Michael, Mason and Maddox Francis, and Cameron Thomason; and close friends, Tonya Sluder Jennings and daughter, Mackenzi Jennings, Linda Campbell, and Tammy Campbell and her daughter, Afton.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2:00 pm at Charity Baptist Church, 123 Oak St., Blountville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, she would like donations to be made for her nephew’s education, Eastman Credit Union C/O Michael Francis Fund, 421 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rhonda Michelle Garrity.