Perry S. Warner

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. A eulogy will be given by his grandson, Ben Warner.

An Entombment and Committal Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Lynn Roller, Jackie Martin, David Reed, Larry Spivey, Ralph Trent, and Harold Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Perry’s honor be made to Grace Point Fellowship, P.O. Box 6629, Kingsport, TN 37663.

