She attended Pine View Freewill Baptist Church and had retired from Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bud” Sutherland, her parents, and several brothers and sisters.

Peggy is survived by her son, Robert Sutherland and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Casey Sutherland and Libby Neeley; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Riley; sisters, Betty Burchette, Brenda Alder and Connie Gilmer; brothers, Jimmy Vicars, David Vicars, Ronnie Vicars and Gary Vicars; special sister-in-law, Eva Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Gary Vicars, Jim Vicars, David Vicars, Tim Sutherland, Gary Sutherland and Terry Sutherland.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Peggy V. Sutherland.