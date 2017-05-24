She was born December 1, 1935 in the small town of Caney Valley, Surgoinsville, TN to the late Earl Steve Anderson and Matilda Fansler Anderson.

She enjoyed being home and spending time with her family. She adored her two sons, two daughters –in-law and four grandsons. Martha had a pleasant and happy personality and a positive outlook on life. She trusted Jesus Christ as a young teenager and lived a consistent Christian life. She loved singing with her sisters and going to church homecomings.

Along with her loving parents, she was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.

Martha was blessed to have two sons, Gregory Hickman and wife, Charlotte, Stevie Hickman and wife, Tabetha (Tabby); grandsons, Collin Hickman, Logen Hickman, Ethen Hickman and Dylen Hickman; sisters, Mary Hickman, Opal Hickman and husband, Arry; she was further blessed with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm Friday, May 26, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Brother Arry Hickman, Preacher Jerry Hickman and Preacher Brian McClellan officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 12 Noon, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Piney Grove Church Cemetery, Caney Valley, Surgoinsville, TN.

Serving as pallbearers, Gregory Hickman, Stevie Hickman, Collin Hickman, Logen Hickman, Ethen Hickman and Cody Housewright. Honorary pallbearers, Dylen Hickman, Jerry Hickman and David Hickman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all the churches, family, friends, especially the church family of Good Shepherd Baptist Church for your prayers and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to the staff at Brookhaven for taking such good care of our mother.

The care of Martha Matilda Hickman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.