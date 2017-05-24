Leroy Clyde Jones

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest C. and Ruth O. Jones; and brothers, Jack, Glen, and Wayne Jones.

Leroy is survived by wife, Patty Mullenix Jones; son, Wayne Jones and wife, Jana; two grandsons, Nick and Tyler; special aunt, Mary Hickham; special mother-in-law, Irene Mullenix; and special sister-in-law, Robin Moody.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Fall Branch Chapel. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Strong and Rev. Danny Hensley officiating.

The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Holston View Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Jones, Wayne Lawson, David Moody, Steve Woody, Bobby Kelett, Randy Ferguson, Mike Lawson, and Cody Hurd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Tennessee Walking Horse Association on line at www.etwha.org or by mail to ETWHA, c/o Susan Harvey, 123 Welch Lane, New Tazewell, TN 37825.

