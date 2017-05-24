Kenner H. Dowell

He was born on December 15, 1946 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a decorated USMC Purple Heart recipient in the Vietnam War. Retired from GTE/Verizon in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a multi-talented highly respected man as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and daughter Denise. He is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Kristine, his Son-in-Law David, and Grandchildren Krysrianna and Kenner, sister Susie Malone, step brother Jim Hicks, step sister Kitty Fields, close cousins Emma Lou Russell, Delilah Collins, Carolyn Maness and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Dowell will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, May 25, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Reverend Luther Russell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 12:00 PM Friday, May 26th 2017 at the Sylvan Abbey Cemetery, 2860 SUNSET POINT RD, CLEARWATER, FL 33759.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida, 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida, 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at www.rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com