Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Persia Community Cemetery with Chaplain Greg Graybeal and Rev. Charles Heck officiating. With military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Persia Community Cemetery Fund C/O: Helen Bowman, 198 Maxwell Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857

