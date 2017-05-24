Ina Pauline “Polly” Begley

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith M. Begley

Polly is survived by her children, Robert Phillip Begley and wife, Maeva and Jim Begley and wife Billie Ann; six grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; siblings, George Ball, Iva Ball Collins and Rex Ball.

Polly was born on May 11, 1932 and attended Sullivan High School in Kingsport. She and Keith ran off to Gate City, Virginia to be married June 1948. The couple lived in Kingsport all of their married life. She was a very creative person and she worked in the printing business at Watson Lithographing and other printing companies over the years. She had a passion for cooking and eventually became the cafeteria manager at Sullivan North High School, where she retired. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to enjoy learning, reading and pursuing their goals.

Polly was accomplished at sewing and loved making clothes and drapes for her family and friends. She was a generous individual who loved her family, loved her cabin on Lake Cherokee and made sure everyone around her was fed and happy. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 5 pm Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will follow at 5 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Village at Allandale and Church Hill Rehab and Nursing Home for their tender loving care.

