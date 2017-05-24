Eva Taylor Kimbler

Calling hours are from 12 to 2 pm Thursday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence of her son Terry Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Elm Springs Cemetery Fund, C/O Frank Marsh, 337 Adam Ave., Church Hill, TN 37642.

To leave an online message for the Kimbler family, please contact us @ www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Kimbler family.