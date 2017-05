(Please note this is a change of time from original obituary.) A Celebration of Life for Darrell Brown will be at Cameron Methodist Church, 11315 Stanley Valley Road, 3:00 PM Saturday, May 27, 2017. Family visitation will immediately follow at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Research, Lewy Body Dementia Association, American Heart Association, Scott County Animal Shelter, Scott County Democratic Party Scholarship Fund, or an educational institution of your choice.