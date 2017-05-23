He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Goodman Shutko, and grandparents, Joe and Margaret Shutko, and Jim and Bonnie Goodman, all of Kingsport, TN.

Todd is survived by his son, Jonathan Shutko; daughter, Teddi Shutko; father, Ted Shutko; and sister, Teddi Bonadies.

Todd’s wishes were to be cremated. A small private family memorial service was held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Todd Shutko.