The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2:00 pm at Charity Baptist Church, 123 Oak St., Blountville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, she would like donations to be made for her nephew’s education.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rhonda Michelle Garrity.