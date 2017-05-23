Nannie Lois Hill Starnes

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walker Wade Starnes; her parents, Lewis Tilman Hill and Sarah Etta Davidson Hill; a daughter, Betty Joyce “Polly” Starnes; a son, Bobby Edgar Starnes; 2 stepdaughters, Mattie Bellamy and Ora Peters; a stepson Roy “Rabbit” Starnes; 4 sisters Olene Sanders, Hazel Mosier, Nell Gilliam, and Ossie Mullins; 2 brothers, Almer Hill and Milo Hill; a step grandson Wayne “Babe” Bellamy; and a great-grandson, Stephen Starnes.

Nan is survived by a daughter, Judy (Lawton) Stallard; 2 sons, Bill (Linda) Starnes and Charles “Chuck” Starnes; 3 stepdaughters, Rose Fritz, Agnes Kilgore and Grace Ferguson; 2 daughters-in-law, Joan Starnes and Ginger Starnes; 3 granddaughters, Regina (Barry) Lunsford, Kim Mickow, and Angela (Sean) McDaniel; 3 grandsons, Tony (Ginny) Starnes, Mickey (Regina) Starnes, and Kenneth (Sydney) Starnes. 5 great-granddaughters, Tressa (Austin) Glass, Krysti Jayne, Megan Starnes, Finley McDaniel, and Everleigh McDaniel; 4 great-grandsons, Trevor Lunsford, Logan Starnes, Jackson Starnes and Cooper Starnes; as well as numerous step grandchildren; 14 grand, 17 great, 27 great-great, and 2 great-great-great; 2 special nieces, Wanda Hill and Linda Arnold; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Paul Blessing and Reverend Marshall Tipton officiating. Durham Chapel Quartet will provide the music. The family will also receive friends anytime at Chuck’s home.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017 at Starnes Bluff Cemetery, Starnes Bluff Ln., Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Barry Lunsford, Trevor Lunsford, Austin Glass, David Starnes, Zane Starnes and Sam Arnold. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Starnes, Jason Hill, Craig Carter, Bill Darnell, and Jim Gibson.

