Sandra Holcombe Blakley

She is survived by her husband, Danny W. Blakley of Piney Flats, TN; son, William Eric Driskell of Oelrichs, SD; daughter, Rejetta Ruth Driskell of Johnson City, TN; sister, Juanita Davis of St. Florian, AL; brother, Harold Holcombe of NC; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

If you wish to provide any gifts to the family, it is requested that a donation be made to the World Wildlife Fund online at support.worldwildlifefund.org by mail, 1250 24th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20037.

