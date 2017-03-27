logo

no avatar

Ronnie Lee Begley

• Today at 4:36 PM

BIG STONE GAP - Ronnie Lee Begley, 67, of Big Stone Gap went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 25, 2017. He was a carpenter for over 40 years. He also was a bus driver for Appalachia Elementary School. He loved working and helping others. He was a member and Sunday school teacher at Heritage Church of God. He was loved by many and loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Begley and Geneva “Shortie” Begley.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Thacker Begley; daughters, Rhonda L. Gilliam and husband Tracy of Big Stone Gap, Magin S. Maness and husband Bill of Beckley, WV; brothers, Larry Begley and wife Cathy of Hixson, TN, Darrell Begley and wife Kathy of Morristown, TN; five grandchildren- Ashley Gilliam, Kelli Gilliam, Haley Maness, Carly Maness, Emily Maness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Church of God, 775 East Wood Ave.-Big Stone Gap, VA on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family of Ronnie Begley at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com 