Ronnie Lee Begley

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Thacker Begley; daughters, Rhonda L. Gilliam and husband Tracy of Big Stone Gap, Magin S. Maness and husband Bill of Beckley, WV; brothers, Larry Begley and wife Cathy of Hixson, TN, Darrell Begley and wife Kathy of Morristown, TN; five grandchildren- Ashley Gilliam, Kelli Gilliam, Haley Maness, Carly Maness, Emily Maness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Church of God, 775 East Wood Ave.-Big Stone Gap, VA on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family of Ronnie Begley at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com