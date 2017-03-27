She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Rebecca is survived by her two sons, David Garber and Randall Garber and wife, Tricia; two grandchildren, Scottie Garber and Jesse Garber; two sisters, Freeda Jo Fleenor and Carol Porter Wallace; best friend, Darsula Ferrell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Jerry Stout officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rebecca Garber.