Myrtle Pierson “Grandmyr” Carter

Myrtle was born on January 24, 1920 to the late JW and Nannie Pierson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Carter; son-in-law, Odell McConnell; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

She loved the Lord and her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23 and song Amazing Grace. Myrtle was a 1941 graduate of Dungannon High School. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Nancy McConnell; granddaughter, Stephanie (Randy) Osborne; great grandchildren, Noah and Leah; step-grandchildren, Mike (Judy) McConnell, and Bill McConnell; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Dale, Emily and Tori; several great great-grandcildren; sister, Anna Carter, sisters-in-law, Betty Garland and Barbara Fields of Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.

Family wishes to extend thanks to special person, Sharon Hicks (Tony), Dunlap, TN; a special thanks to Elmcroft Assisted Living staff, Heartland Village staff, and Amedisys Hospice for all care and compassion for mother and grandmother.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Chaplain Ryan Wagner officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast TN, 3212 Hanover Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 and Oak Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Youth Fund, 311 Cypress St., Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.

