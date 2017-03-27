She was born on February 26, 1930, and she was retired from Tucker Sharp and Phillip Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Nancy Lamb; two sisters, Bernice Bledsoe and Anna Alstock; and a brother, Jimmy Lamb.

Surviving are her husband, George Warren Lane; daughter, Nancy McGee; two sons, Kenneth (Jeanie) and Barry (Karon) Lane; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Stapleton, Jean Dennison, Pauline Williams and Magline Raley.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bliley-Chippenham Funeral Home in Richmond, VA.

The family will receive friends locally from 11 to 12:30 p.m.Thursday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA.

A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Lane family, locally.