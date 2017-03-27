logo

no avatar

Minnie "Marty" Almira (Lamb) Lane

• Today at 1:45 PM

RICHMOND, VA - Minnie "Marty" Almira (Lamb) Lane, 87, passed away March 24, 2017.

She was born on February 26, 1930, and she was retired from Tucker Sharp and Phillip Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Nancy Lamb; two sisters, Bernice Bledsoe and Anna Alstock; and a brother, Jimmy Lamb.

Surviving are her husband, George Warren Lane; daughter, Nancy McGee; two sons, Kenneth (Jeanie) and Barry (Karon) Lane; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Stapleton, Jean Dennison, Pauline Williams and Magline Raley.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bliley-Chippenham Funeral Home in Richmond, VA.

The family will receive friends locally from 11 to 12:30 p.m.Thursday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA.

A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. 

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Lane family, locally.