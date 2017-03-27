logo

no avatar

Mildred Short

• Today at 11:27 AM

BULLS GAP - Mildred Short, age 91 of Bulls Gap, died Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Laughlin Memorial Hospital. Mildred grew up in Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church and was the oldest living member of Otes United Methodist Church. She was a devoted Christian who spent her life serving the Lord. Mildred was an exemplary example of Christian faith and love to her children and grandchildren. She worked for the Agricultural Extension Office and also home health care. Mildred loved caring for others and even volunteered at the hospital following her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Short was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Short; daughter-in-law, Kathy Short; parents, Joseph M. and Lola Stewart Smith; sisters, Thelma Michel, Ossie Thacker, Flocie Everheart and Ulva Short Gardner; brother, Cecil Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Joe Short, Ricky Short and wife, Drucilla all of Bulls Gap; granddaughter, Rebecca Drinnon and husband, Randy; grandsons, Bobby Joe Short, Adam Short and wife, Callie, Matthew Short and wife, Marla; great-grandchildren, Chase Drinnon, Chandler Drinnon, Colby Short, Brynnlee Short and Jacob Short; special niece and close friend, Phyllis Mattive; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Elder John Arnott and Pastor Victor Trobaugh officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Otes United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Short family.