Kermit Carter

Kermit is preceded in death by his parents Acie and Sibbie Carter; and two brothers Scott and Fred Carter

Kermit is survived by his son Roger Carter and wife Tammy of Hiltons, Va; Daughter Kaye Barger and husband Randall of Hiltons, Va; son Jeff Carter of Kingsport, Tn; daughter Karen Starnes and husband Mark of Kingsport, Tn; granddaughter Stephanie Meade and husband Aaron; grandson Dustin Carter and wife Holly; granddaughter Rachel Clark; great-grandson Luke Stokes; two great-granddaughters Brooke Stokes and Rayanne Carter; sister Delma Shelton; brother Frank Carter; And several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home Downtown Kingsport on Wednesday March 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Larry Browder and Pastor Jonathan Bear officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday March 30, 2017 at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2116 Shipley Ferry Rd, Blountville, TN 37617, with Rev. Larry Browder officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers include Mark Starnes, Frank Carter, and Bud Hilton.

