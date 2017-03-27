Kathryn Spears Wagner

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Wagner; grandson, Brian Neff; brother, Harold Spears.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Barbara Neff Gamble; son, Charles David Wagner and wife Charity; granddaughter, Dawn Jordan; great-granddaughter, Kathryn Makyla Arnold; great-grandson, Adam David Jordan; sister, Mildred Cox Miller; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with Chaplain Mike Driver. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Wagner family.