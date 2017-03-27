She was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and her life was centered around her faith and family. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved to crochet, quilt and work in her flower gardens and was an avid collector of clocks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Baker; parents, Houston and Della Hall; brothers, Roger Hall and Kenneth Hall; sisters, Nora Hall, Vennice Hall and Cora Dingus; and nephew, Phillip Hall.

Surviving left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Trish Furches and husband Danny of Jonesborough, TN and Beckie Roberts and fiancé Shawn Baker of Norfolk, VA; brothers, Homer Hall and wife Phyllis of Wise, VA and Carl Hall of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Joyce Caruso of Big Stone Gap, VA and Judy Hall of Mt. Juliet, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Evelyn Fay Hall Baker will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Evangelist Donald Harding and Rev. Gary Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery with Rev. David Hall officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Furches, Carl Hall, Shannon Hall, Nathan Hall, David Hall and Steve Bolling. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

