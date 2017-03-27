logo

Elsie Ferguson

• Today at 3:01 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Elsie Ferguson of Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Castlewood, Virginia, a daughter of the late Otto and Leola Skeens, she had resided in this area her entire life. Elsie graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Whitney Business College and retired from Eastman Kodak. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Elsie will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, mamaw, sister and friend who loved gardening, quilting, drawing and cooking for her family and friends. She was always able to lend a helping hand to anyone or anything.

She is survived by her son, Larry Ferguson and wife, Linda of Gray; grandchildren, Jaime Ferguson, and Whitney Estepp and husband, Chad of Gray; great-grandchildren, Noah, Mallory and Seth; sister, Lottie Skeens of Kingsport; first cousin and best friend, Clara; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport and at other hours at the residence of her son.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday at 12:30 at Eastern Star Cemetery with Rev. Al South officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jessee, Donnie McCain, Chad Estepp and Noah Estepp.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Music Fund, 1567 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Elsie Ferguson.