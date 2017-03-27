Elsie Ferguson

She is survived by her son, Larry Ferguson and wife, Linda of Gray; grandchildren, Jaime Ferguson, and Whitney Estepp and husband, Chad of Gray; great-grandchildren, Noah, Mallory and Seth; sister, Lottie Skeens of Kingsport; first cousin and best friend, Clara; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport and at other hours at the residence of her son.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday at 12:30 at Eastern Star Cemetery with Rev. Al South officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jessee, Donnie McCain, Chad Estepp and Noah Estepp.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Music Fund, 1567 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.

