Bobby Joe Cloud

Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was proud of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lucian and Bertie Cloud, brother, Almer Cloud, first wife, Barbara Cloud and daughter Faye Rimer.

He is survived by his wife, Jenetta Cloud, daughter, Kay Rimer and husband, Dan Rimer, son-in-law, John Rimer, grandchildren, Johnathan, Josh Rimer and wife, Savannah, Daniel Rimer and Shawna Rimer, great grandson, Ethan Rimer, brother, Frank Cloud and several nephews.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ed Johnson and Rev. Ed Barnette officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Thursday at the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Johnathan Rimer, Josh Rimer, Daniel Rimer, Ethan Rimer and John Rimer serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cloud family.