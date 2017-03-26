Ronald L. Hackney

He was born in Flint Michigan, lived in Kingsport most of his life and had lived in Newland, NC for the past four years.

Mr. Hackney worked in the bindery at the Kingsport Press retiring after 47 years of service. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where he was a former choir member.

He enjoyed going to music shows at Dollywood, Country Tonight in Pigeon Forge and Young’s Mountain Music in Spruce Pine and loved going out to eat with his wife Margaret.

Mr. Hackney was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Horton Hackney; parents, Ralph and Hannah Francisco Hackney and a special aunt, Leta Francisco.

Surviving are his loving wife of 8 years, Margaret Hodges Hackney; step children, Elizabeth Hodges, Michael Hodges, Brian Hodges and Brad Hodges; step grandchildren, Riley Bare, Damon Hodges, Tyler Hodges and Julie Barrier and husband, Bo; special step granddaughter, Kadie Bare.

The family will receive friends from 11 am – 12 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wayne Bledsoe officiating.

The Committal Service will follow in the chapel.

Mr. Hackney will be laid to rest in the Garden of the Last Supper.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Life Care Center, Banner Elk, NC and to the nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice, Lenoir City, NC.

