﻿Peggy Imogene Larkin

She is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Larkin, parents, Worley & Clarice Larkin.

Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Larkin of Church Hill, Amy Perkins and husband, Brad of Elizabethton, brother, Eddie Larkin and wife Carolyn of Church Hill. Nephew, Greg Larkin and wife, Renee of Surgoinsville, Great niece, Jessica Raby and husband, Hunter of Benton, TN, great nephew, Hunter Rogers. Several brother and sister-in-law’s.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Sunday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Wooten and Pastor Larry Arnold officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 pm Monday at the Larkin Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 pm Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Church Hill Library or the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Kathy Derrick, Jan Wallen, Janie Bishop and Sandy Bishop , the staff of the Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab, and the staff and nurses on Wilcox Hall and the 5th floor of the Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center.

