Paul P. Cox

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laney and Grace Cox; and two brothers, Marshall and Leonard Cox.

Paul is survived by his wife, Margie Cox, of the home; children, Vester Cub Coffey of Kingsport, Russell W. Coffey of Kingsport, Jerry and Elaine Cox of Mt. Carmel, and Paul E. and Ellen Cox of Kingsport; seven grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Hite of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Mildred; and niece, Teresa from North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Clarence Bear and Rev. Michael Anglin officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Military Rites by American Legion Posts #3/265.

Pallbearers will be Dewayne Coffey, Keith Coffey, Joel Coffey, Jon Cox, Scott Cox, Dwight Ingram, Craig Hite, and David Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Patrick and Mark McDavid.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or Vernon Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St, Kingsport, TN 37664.

