Michael Hood

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson and Flo Hood, and sister, Amy Hood.

Michael is survived by 2 sisters, Susan Beverly and husband, David of Luttrell, TN, and LuAnna Dougherty and fiancé, Dennis Jobe of Kingsport; brother, Robin Hood and wife, Melinda of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, March 24th with Richard Hayes officiating. Military graveside rites were conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Memorial contributions can be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

