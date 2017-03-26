He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Sue S. Hobbs; son, Jeff Hobbs and wife Lora, of Kingsport; daughter, Vicki Crowdus and husband Brinn of Whitsett, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Aaron Douglas and fiancé Katherine Maynard, Zackary Hobbs, and Lyra Hobbs; two step-grandchildren, Haley Coats and Jordan Coats; great-grandson, William Douglas; step-great-granddaughter, Jaclyn Meade.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with The Rev. Dr. E. Dwight Hobbs officiating. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

Pallbearers will be Zack Hobbs, Aaron Douglas, Jamie Hopkins, Jeff Hobbs, Vicki Crowdus and Brinn Crowdus.

Those attending are asked to assemble at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, by 2:30 p.m. on Monday, and then proceed to the cemetery.

Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 38, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emory Houchins at Pal’s Brooks Circle, Caris Healthcare, and caregiver, Teresa.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Gordon M. Hobbs, Jr.