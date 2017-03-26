logo

no avatar

Gordon M. Hobbs, Jr.

• Today at 12:53 PM

KINGSPORT - Gordon M. Hobbs, Jr., 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 24, 2017. Born in North Holston, Virginia on August 18, 1930, a son of the late Gordon and Sadie Hobbs, he has resided in this area most of his life. Gordon graduated from Sullivan High School in 1949 and attended ETSU. He married Sue Swaggerty on September 2, 1961, in Gate City, Virginia. Gordon was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the US Navy. He retired from Eastman Kodak in 1993 following 28 years of service, and had also been employed at Holston Defense. Gordon will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, and papaw, who loved to be outside, gardening, and an avid dog lover.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Sue S. Hobbs; son, Jeff Hobbs and wife Lora, of Kingsport; daughter, Vicki Crowdus and husband Brinn of Whitsett, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Aaron Douglas and fiancé Katherine Maynard, Zackary Hobbs, and Lyra Hobbs; two step-grandchildren, Haley Coats and Jordan Coats; great-grandson, William Douglas; step-great-granddaughter, Jaclyn Meade.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with The Rev. Dr. E. Dwight Hobbs officiating. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

Pallbearers will be Zack Hobbs, Aaron Douglas, Jamie Hopkins, Jeff Hobbs, Vicki Crowdus and Brinn Crowdus.

Those attending are asked to assemble at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, by 2:30 p.m. on Monday, and then proceed to the cemetery.

Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 38, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emory Houchins at Pal’s Brooks Circle, Caris Healthcare, and caregiver, Teresa.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Gordon M. Hobbs, Jr.