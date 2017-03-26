Gerald Keith Price

Gerald was born in Lee County, VA on March 10, 1936 to the late Claude and Euna (Sage) Price.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Mary Sue Price; daughter, Julialene Calhoun; and sister, Mildred Smith preceded him in death.

Gerald is survived by his grandchildren, Cynthia Hunley and husband, Gary, II, Weber City, VA, Jolene Jakobs and husband, Chris, Clarksville, TN, and Michael Calhoun and wife, Jolin, Church Hill, TN; great grandchildren, Kevin Calhoun, Justin Wallen, Julius Wallen, Ian Jakobs, Kohl Jakobs, and Hope Calhoun; sister, Gale Sensabaugh, Mount Carmel, TN; brothers, Morris “Brownie” Price, Gate City, VA, Harry Price, Gate City, VA and Neil Price, IN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating. Gary Hunley II and Folger Collins will provide music.

Military Graveside services will be immediately following the services at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Honor Guard. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

