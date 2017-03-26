Dorothy “Dot” Barrett Frazier

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Frazier; her parents, Rhuie and Kelly Grigger; and her 5 sisters.

Dot is survived by her son, Randall Barrett; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Lisa Pyatte, Randy Tate, Shirley Mead and Anna Lou Miller.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday at 2:30 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

