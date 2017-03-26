Clara Evelyn Jones

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; parents, Sam and Della Estep; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sharon Hale and husband, Bennie, and Cathy Cole and husband, Tom; Nikki Cole; great-grandson, J.T.; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport with Dr. Gene Lasley officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Bus Ministry located at 197 Suncrest St, Johnson City, TN 37615.

