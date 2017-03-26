Alta J. Reed

Alta was a wonderful mother and grandmother and had a lot of love to give. That was a special gift she had. She loved working in her flower bed and sitting on the porch enjoying the outdoors. She also loved to talk to her friends and family on the phone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Reed; parents, Paul and Mable Harrell; son, Ricky Lyle Price; and brother, Dale Harrell.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Price and wife Jacque; daughter-in-law, Glenda Price; grandson, Josh Price; sister-in-law, Gillie Harrell; nephew, Roy Dale Harrell; great-niece, Megan Harrell Mahaley; special grand doggies, Little Bear Price, Little Bit Price; several, aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Sandy Anderson, Jean Cook, Alice Johns, and Pat Mullins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. Ed Johnson officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.