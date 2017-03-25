Roy Edward Davidson

He was born on January 2, 1942 in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late Bramble Owen and Lillian Berniece (Hamilton) Davidson. Roy graduated from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Forestry; he worked as a Maintenance Engineer in the Pulp and Paper Industry.

Roy is survived by his wife, Margaret, and their two children: Ned Davidson (Nika) of Newport News, VA and Beth Anne Shultz (Tom) of Midland, VA; a special family friend: Jill Cunningham of Lincoln, ME; and five grandchildren: Ashley Davidson (Fernando) of Newport News, VA, J.C. Davidson (Kada) of Suffolk, VA, Suzanne Reid (Bill) of Bealeton, VA, Nicole Richards (Chris) of Culpeper, VA, and Karl Shultz of Midland, VA; five great-grandchildren: Liam Davidson of Suffolk, VA, Samantha, Sadie, and Savannah Reid of Bealeton, VA, and Dixie Richards of Culpeper, VA. Roy is also survived by his brother, Bramble Davidson of Elkton, VA and his brother-in-law, Jamie Farley (Carolyn) of Lebanon, VA; five nephews: Ricky Davidson (Kathy) of Abbs Valley, VA, Greg Davidson (Dana), Doug Davidson (Michelle), and Billy Davidson (Tina) of Elkton, VA and Tim Farley of Kingsport, TN; two nieces: Jill Armstrong (Andy) of Elkton, VA and Karen Farley (Jason) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; special cousins: Imogene Emershaw of Norton, VA, Jim Cox (Susan) of Wise, VA, and Winnie Michaels of Mainville, OH; and numerous cousins. And lastly, Roy is survived by three young adults from Tennessee who are considered as part of his grandchildren brood: Savannah, Jake, and Ava Hubbard. Roy was privileged to have made many friends as he and his family moved throughout the United States. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Church Hill, TN. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com