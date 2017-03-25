J C Quillen is survived by his loving wife of 67 years and 11 months, Monnie Belle Quillen; a brother, Paul Quillen and wife, Bobbie Jo; his sisters, Shirley Napier and Mary "Helen" Dolen; sister-in-law, Norma Quillen; a special nephew, Chuck Dolen; special niece, Linda Duncan and husband, David along with several additional special nephews and special nieces; his very special friends, John “Press” Trent and wife, Jessie (for 70 years) and George Barbour and wife, Peggy.

A visitation will be held on Sunday (March 26, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Glen Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday (March 26, 2017) at 7p.m. at Oak Glen Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sykes, officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and the Oak Glen Singers. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard on Monday, (March 27, 2017) at 1 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery with men of Oak Glen Baptist Church serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be George Barbour, Dale Smith, Herb Manis, John Delon, G. B. Sallie, and Glen Tyler, Jr. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Glen Baptist Church Building Fund, 2836 Yuma Road, Gate City, VA 24251. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Quillen family.